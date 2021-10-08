Megan Fox shares the first look of her in ‘The Expendables 4’

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 11:44 am

Megan Fox debuted the first image of her role in “The Expendables 4” on Thursday, alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Antonio Banderas.

The actress shared two photos on Instagram stories with the caption “Expendables 4.”

Stallone has previously shared a set shot with long-time Expendables co-star Statham.

“Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES,” he wrote in a caption.

Click here to see the photo:

 

