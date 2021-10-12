Netizens criticizes Minal Khan for her dressing & honeymoon pictures

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went to the Maldives for their honeymoon after making news with their lavish wedding celebrations.

And since the beginning of their honeymoon netizens and memers are continuously criticizing and trolling the couple over dressing and their honeymoon pictures.

Let’s have a look at how netizens are reacting to Minal and Ahsan’s honeymoon posts on Instagram:

The couple received a lot of negative feedback from the audience after sharing a sneak peek from their Maldives trip. A video of a couple also went viral recently where Ahsan is spotted kissing his wife Minal.

