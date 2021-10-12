Netizens criticizes Minal Khan for her dressing & honeymoon pictures
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went to the Maldives for their honeymoon after making news with their lavish wedding celebrations.
And since the beginning of their honeymoon netizens and memers are continuously criticizing and trolling the couple over dressing and their honeymoon pictures.
Let’s have a look at how netizens are reacting to Minal and Ahsan’s honeymoon posts on Instagram:
The couple received a lot of negative feedback from the audience after sharing a sneak peek from their Maldives trip. A video of a couple also went viral recently where Ahsan is spotted kissing his wife Minal.
Click here to see the video:
Read More
Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial
During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar...
Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls
Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls. The singer replied...
Tehreem Ali who played child Mehreen in HKKST met superstar Fawad Khan
Child star Tehreem Ali Hameed, who played Mehreen in a drama serial...
Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11,...
LSA 2021: Sheheryar Munawar, Meera and Mahira Khan rock the finale performance
Sheheryar Munawar is known for his best acting performances either it’s film...