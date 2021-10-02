Noor Khan looks ravishing in her latest bridal shoot, see photos
Noor Zafar Khan is a Pakistani actress who has been on television. She is Sarah Khan’s younger sister and began her career as a model, also appearing in a number of television commercials.
She then made her acting debut in the dramas Preet Na Kariyo Koi and Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi, before earning recognition with the romantic drama Gustakh Ishq.
She appeared as Noor in Urdu1’s short film Noor opposite Asim Azhar. Khan worked in the drama serial Tou Dil Ka Kiya Hua and made a special appearance in Angeline Malik’s drama series Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja. She was last seen playing the role of Noor in the drama serial Bharam.
Noor Khan has appeared in an exquisite bridal shoot. Khan is wearing a beautiful bridal ensemble.
Have a look at the spectacular pictures!
