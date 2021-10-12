Shahrukh Khan has gone sleepless over his son Aryan Khan’s bail

Shahrukh Khan has been up at night worrying about his son Aryan’s bail since his arrest in the cruise drugs case. Both parents are devastated because they did not expect their child to be taken into custody for such an extended period of time.

A close family friend revealed to a news magazine that the family will decide on Aryan Khan’s future course of action once he returns and things settle down a bit.

“It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialing up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde (the most expensive criminal lawyer) was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family,” the source told.

The source further revealed that both Gauri and Srk have no direct contact with their son Aryan Khan but they have been following up with the authorities to check on his health, “Gauri and SRK make multiple calls throughout the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan.”

“This arrest has proved that no one is safe, and it could be any other star son or daughter in the coming days. To live in fear or to have an open social life is a choice that every celebrity kid will have to make,” the source stated.

Aryan Khan’s next bail hearing has been scheduled for October 13, 2021.