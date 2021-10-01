Sonnalli Seygall uses cheesy pickup line for her dog; take a look
Sonnalli Seygall’s pet dog Shamsher often wins fans hearts in a jiffy with his overdose of cuteness.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama‘s Sonnalli Seygall recently shared an adorable pick-up line for this fluff ball and fans are showering love for both the actress and her dog.
The gorgeous Sonnalli took to Instagram and posted two photos with a caption, “It’s a crime to look so good.. swipe left to see who I’m actually talking about!”
Sonnalli Segall is an Indian actress and media personality. She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.
She has 1.2 million followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers.
