Web Desk BOL News

01st Oct, 2021. 04:55 pm
Sonnalli Seygall uses cheesy pickup line for her dog; take a look

Sonnalli Seygall’s pet dog Shamsher often wins fans hearts in a jiffy with his overdose of cuteness.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama‘s Sonnalli Seygall recently shared an adorable pick-up line for this fluff ball and fans are showering love for both the actress and her dog.

The gorgeous Sonnalli took to Instagram and posted two photos with a caption, “It’s a crime to look so good.. swipe left to see who I’m actually talking about!”

Sonnalli Segall is an Indian actress and media personality. She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

She has 1.2 million followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers.

