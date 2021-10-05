Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi tomorrow
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body will be shifted to Karachi tomorrow, Wednesday, who died in Germany last week.
According to the details, Umer Sharif’s dead body will reach at Karachi airport at 5:45 am on Wednesday via a Turkish airline.
His dead body will be shifted to Munich from Nuremberg first and then it will be sent to Istanbul via a Turkish airline today, Tuesday.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made necessary arrangements at the airport’s cargo terminal. Upon arrival, the body will be shifted to a mortuary.
Furthermore, His funeral prayers will be held at Clifton Park in the afternoon. Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Gazi graveyard.
It should be noted that the veteran comedian died in Germany on October 2. He was hospitalised with pneumonia in Nuremberg where he landed for a brief stopover to be later taken to the United States (US) through an air ambulance for medical treatment.
