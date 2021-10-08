Young Stunners to deliver a ‘collaborative’ performance with celebs

Young Stunners, Pakistan’s heartthrob hip-hop duo, can’t wait for their first-ever performance at the Lux Style Awards.

Talha Younus and Talha Anjum spoke to a news channel in LSA green room about their journey to promote rap culture in Pakistan.

“Well, I think the journey was difficult, but that’s when you know it’s worthy of what we have. It took us 10 years to get rap where it is right now and I’m really glad that people accept it today, they listen to it, they like it. Even if they don’t like it, they still give their opinion about so that’s what I like,” said the duo.

When asked about their first LSA performance, Talha Anjum admitted, “I’m very excited about my performance. I’m performing with lots of friends from the fraternity, this is a collaborative effort.”

When asked who else they were looking forward to besides your performance, Talha Younus revealed that he is looking forward to ‘everyone’s performance.’