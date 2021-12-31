Aima Baig’s new song ‘Tu Mera Na Hua’ is out now!

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 07:33 pm
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music industry just released her new song, ‘Tu Mera Na Hua presented by Bisconni Music Season 2.

People were excited when Aima announced that she has collaborated with Bisconni Music Season 2 for his next singing venture Tu Mera Na Hua.

Tu Mera Na Hua is released on the last day of the year 2021. This turned out to be a New Year’s gift from Aima Baig to her fans.

Let’s have a look at the song!

Fan’s excitement could be seen just after the release of the song Tu Mera Na Hua as they start sharing their comments.

Read some of the comments below:

