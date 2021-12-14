Atif Aslam stops concert midway to save the families from mishap

After witnessing the male audience harassing females and their families, Well-known singer Atif Aslam stormed out from a concert. Atif Aslam was performing live in Islamabad.

The singer addressed the male audience, emphasising the importance of giving women space and ensuring that women and families in the crowd are protected from harassment.

Dil Diyan Gallan vocalist called the girl on the stage while she kept weeping. He assuage the girl and left the show. The video of departure the concert went viral on social media and people praised the superstar’s decision to pause the concert.

The vocalist’s followers admired and respected the act of Atif Aslam. One fan shared a post on Twitter that said, “Someone misbehaved with a girl from the crowd and she came to Atif Aslam and he left the concert, Respect.”

Someone misbehaved with a girl from crowd and she came to Atif Aslam and he left the concert ❤️. Respect👏#AtifAslam #TastePlus pic.twitter.com/IioJyOGoJC — Bengali Fan Of Atif Aslam (@EmonAadeez) December 12, 2021

Another fan declared the arrangements pathetic.

Pathetically organized Taste Plus festival in Islamabad. Advising people to not attend the rest of it because faida hi nae hai. Is no place safe anymore? Atif left midway cuz he couldn’t tolerate how the crowd was behaving. — S (@PsychedSam) December 11, 2021

Earlier in 2017 the pop star showed a sense of responsibility and had called out a man in the crowd for harassing a girl.