Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his son with a very cute caption
Pakistan’s leading singing sensation, Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his younger son on an adorable note. The singer wrote the cutest caption on his Instagram along with the little munchkin pictures.
Sharing the pictures of his son, the Rafta Rafta singer wrote, “Iski shakal pe na jana yeh larka her roz Mujhe dugni aur tigni ka nach nachata hai Alhamdulilah. Happy birthday BOSS BABY – May you be the source of happiness for everyone around you MY MINGO.“
Take a look:
On the work front, Atif is all set to make his acting debut on TV with the upcoming drama serial Sang-e-Mah along with Kubra Khan and Hania Aamir. His fans are excited to see the King of music on the television screen for the very first time.
