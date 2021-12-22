Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his son with a very cute caption

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 08:36 pm
Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his son with a very cute caption

Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his son with a very cute caption

Pakistan’s leading singing sensation, Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his younger son on an adorable note. The singer wrote the cutest caption on his Instagram along with the little munchkin pictures.

Sharing the pictures of his son, the Rafta Rafta singer wrote, “Iski shakal pe na jana yeh larka her roz Mujhe dugni aur tigni ka nach nachata hai Alhamdulilah. Happy birthday BOSS BABY – May you be the source of happiness for everyone around you MY MINGO.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

On the work front, Atif is all set to make his acting debut on TV with the upcoming drama serial Sang-e-Mah along with Kubra Khan and Hania Aamir. His fans are excited to see the King of music on the television screen for the very first time.

Read More

4 mins ago
What Raj Kundra has to say about his pornography case?

Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year...
12 mins ago
Deepika Padukone stuns fans in a gown with plunging neckline

Deepika Padukone is all dressed up for her appearance at the launch...
26 mins ago
Lily Collins, Ashley discuss the difficulties about Emily in Paris Season 2

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park are poised to...
40 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan says she had never the 'marriage talk' with her mother

Sara Ali Khan has admitted that she and her mother, Amrita Singh,...
59 mins ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in a crossover scene in Squid Game

In a crossover episode, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in the Netflix series...
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas expresses his gratitude to family and friends

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas posted a heartfelt letter and expressed his gratitude...