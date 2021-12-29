Azfar Rehman discloses reason behind his absence from social media

Model turned actor Azfar Rehman has recently shared why despite being a celebrity he chooses to stay away from social media.

In a recent interview, the Bissat star revealed how he keeps his family life private and respects his wife’s wishes to do the same.

“I’m happily married for the last five years and blessed with a baby boy as well. Life is great Alhumdulillah. I keep my personal life private because of the trolling and stuff. I don’t want to subject my family to it.”

Rehman further detailed that his wife is also not a social media person and she doesn’t even line to be a part of it. “My wife does not like to be on social media. Whenever I ask her to put a family photo on social media, she immediately refuses and I respect her decision,” he added.

Moreover, the actor opened up about favouritism and nepotism in the industry. “Selection criteria for actors has become better with time as nowadays acting skills are usually preferred. However, PR skills matter the most and favouritism is the part of the industry. Take the last five projects of any production house, you will see favouritism clearly.”

About calling himself a “non-upgraded existence”, he believes: “As they say it’s too lonely at the top and stepping down is the toughest. I love being an actor; I think it is very important to have your definite spot and you should be able to sustain it. I have worked for 15 years and these are 15 years of relevance. I am not desperate to be at a place from where it is difficult to step down,” he shared.