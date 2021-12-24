Bride-to-be Momina Sundas shares her bridal shower pictures

Famed YouTuber Shahveer Jafry’s cousin and crime partner Momina Sundas is getting married, as she drops her bridal shower photos on her official Instgaram. Her adorable bridal shower pictures are making the rounds on social media, and fans are stunned by the sudden news of her marriage.

Take a look at her picture:

Just after Sundas announced her wedding news, her fans and followers are sending best wishes and love to the bride-to-be for her new journey. She did not disclose to whom she is going to married. Her fans are curious to know who she is going to be married to. Sundas is a very close friend and cousin of Shahveer Jafry.

Earlier, her cousin Shahveer tied the knot with fashion designer Ayesha Baig on October 25 in Pakistan in an exuberant wedding ceremony attended by several members of the YouTube community including influencers Sham Idrees and Zaid Ali.