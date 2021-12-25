BTS star Suga tests positive for Covid-19 upon return from US

Suga, 28, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday. Image: Forbes

Suga, songwriter and rapper for K-pop sensation BTS, has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from concerts in the United States.

A New York Times report quoted the group’s management confirming the news and that the star was in isolation at his home.

“Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23″, read the newspaper.

The management stated that the star got his second dose of the vaccination in August and was not in contact with any other members recently.

“He was not showing any symptoms”, the BTS management added.

“He is currently administering self-care at home,” it said in the statement. “We see the artists’ health as our top priority, and will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery.”

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS has spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.