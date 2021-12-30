Emma Watson reveals ‘falling in love’ moment with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton

It’s no secret that Emma Watson has a crush on Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, but the actress revealed the precise moment she fell for him on the set of the classic franchise during their yet-to-air reunion special.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, with teasers published by The Daily Mail showing Watson reminiscing about ‘falling in love‘ with Felton when she was 11 and Felton was 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard,” Emma reminisced.

Raed more: Harry Potter 20th anniversary: the cast recalls first kisses and horrible haircuts

She continued, “And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

Felton contributed to the story by revealing that he was aware of Watson’s crush on him.

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship,” he expressed.