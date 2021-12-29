Why did Emma Watson almost quit her role as Hermione Granger?

Emma Watson almost abandoned the successful franchise at one time, according to a clip from the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Hermione Granger was played by the actor in the series.

When the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was released, Emma was only 11 years old. She played Hermoine in the eight-part series for a decade, becoming synonymous with the imaginary figure.

According to Comicbook.com, in the reunion episode, director David Yates of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix reveals that he was advised by the studio during filming that Emma ‘wasn’t sure whether she wants to come back.’

Emma revealed that she was ‘scared’ and lonely at that point of her life. “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now’,” she said. “It was around the time of Order of the Phoenix when things started getting spicy for all of us,” she added.

The actor explained that fans wanted the cast to succeed but she noticed that the fame had ‘hit home.’ “The fame thing had finally hit home – in a big way. No-one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and they all genuinely have each other’s backs. How great is that?” she said.

As reported by The Independent, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, noted that Emma was ‘by herself.’ “People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it. Dan (Daniel Radcliffe) and Rupert (Grint) had each other, I had my cronies, whereas Emma was not only younger, she was by herself,” he said.