Hareem Shah definitely knows how to dance! watch the viral video

TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak have once again set the internet on fire with their dancing videos. Hareem on her Instagram shared dance moves with her friend Sundal Khattak, which went viral in no time.

In the video, both can be seen dancing their hearts out. Have a look:

Previously, Miss Shah made an appearance on the Tabish Hashmi show, “To Be Honest,” and left everyone stunned. The TikToker made a call to the Politician Sheikh Rasheed’s personal number during a live show, and he unexpectedly answered the call and asked her to call him later. Tiktok star Hareem then demanded that she wants to talk with him right away.