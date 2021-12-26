Hareem Shah makes a shocking revelation about Farooq Sattar’s phone number!

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 07:30 pm
Hareem Shah makes a shocking revelation about Farooq Sattar's phone number

Hareem Shah makes a shocking revelation about Farooq Sattar’s phone number

TikTok star Hareem Shah, whose video with former MQM leader Farooq Sattar went viral last year, revealed how she exchanged phone numbers with the politician in the latest interview.

Her recent interview with her husband sparked yet another uproar on social media. In response to her meeting with Dr. Farooq Sattar, she stated, “The former Karachi mayor had saved my phone number as Naughty Girl in his phone.” Farooq Sattar was also labeled a liar by the controversial TikToker.

Raed more: Why Farooq Sattar was with TikTok star Hareem Shah?

She said, “My first meeting with Farooq was in the elevator of Serena Hotel in the country’s federal capital Islamabad. We both exchanged our numbers in the elevator, after which we went for lunch, and Farooq Sattar paid for the lunch.

Hareem further revealed, “We interacted online for around six or seven months. Farooq Sattar also visited me during my stay at a private hotel in Karachi.

Last year, a video of Hareem with Farooq in a hotel room in Karachi went viral, and she previously claimed that the room was reserved for them, where they had a great time with tea.

Read More

25 mins ago
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid announce their split after two years

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are splitting up two years after dating...
35 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with Raj Kundra and friends

This Christmas, Shilpa Shetty, and her family decided to go and spend...
46 mins ago
5 times Ayeza Khan nailed the bridal look

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has a lot of happing on her...
47 mins ago
Here’s how Pakistani stars celebrate Christmas 2021

Pakistani celebrities from the entertainment and fashion industry expressed their warmest greetings...
48 mins ago
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrates Christmas with family

Following their marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the...
1 hour ago
Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake

Bollywood’s legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on...