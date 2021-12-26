Hareem Shah makes a shocking revelation about Farooq Sattar’s phone number!

TikTok star Hareem Shah, whose video with former MQM leader Farooq Sattar went viral last year, revealed how she exchanged phone numbers with the politician in the latest interview.

Her recent interview with her husband sparked yet another uproar on social media. In response to her meeting with Dr. Farooq Sattar, she stated, “The former Karachi mayor had saved my phone number as Naughty Girl in his phone.” Farooq Sattar was also labeled a liar by the controversial TikToker.

Raed more: Why Farooq Sattar was with TikTok star Hareem Shah?

She said, “My first meeting with Farooq was in the elevator of Serena Hotel in the country’s federal capital Islamabad. We both exchanged our numbers in the elevator, after which we went for lunch, and Farooq Sattar paid for the lunch.“

Hareem further revealed, “We interacted online for around six or seven months. Farooq Sattar also visited me during my stay at a private hotel in Karachi.“

Last year, a video of Hareem with Farooq in a hotel room in Karachi went viral, and she previously claimed that the room was reserved for them, where they had a great time with tea.