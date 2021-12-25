Humayun Saeed wishes birthday to Samina Humayun Saeed

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed shared adorable birthday note for his wife Samina Humayun Saeed.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Samina from their first foreign trip after wedding to wish her a very happy birthday.

He captioned the post, “Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius – 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness.”

“Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much!”.

Tagging Samina, he further said jokingly “p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @saminahumayunsaeed”.