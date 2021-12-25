Humayun Saeed wishes birthday to Samina Humayun Saeed

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 08:14 pm
Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed wishes birthday to Samina Humayun Saeed

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed shared adorable birthday note for his wife Samina Humayun Saeed.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Samina from their first foreign trip after wedding to wish her a very happy birthday.

 He captioned the post, “Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius – 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

  

“Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much!”.

Tagging Samina, he further said jokingly “p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @saminahumayunsaeed”.

Read More

12 hours ago
5 effective tips to keep your skin perfect through winters

Danya Ali Yes, you’ve heard it right, a lukewarm shower and hot...
12 hours ago
Top Red carpet looks of this year

When it comes to red carpet events, fashion is paramount. This post-pandemic...
12 hours ago
Frankly, Fahad Hussayn

Fashion in Pakistan has its own narrative to tell and each designer...
12 hours ago
The show must (not) go on

The unfortunate events that unfolded at Astroworld recently sent shockwaves throughout the...
11 hours ago
The Final Act

Afzal from Pyarey Afzal We were so invested in Afzal and Farah’s...
11 hours ago
Iconic character portrayals we witnessed on TV

There are stars, and then there are actors. There are clichéd drama...