Imran Raza Kazmi is back with the horror ‘Siyaah’ as an anthology TV show

If you enjoy spending your nights indulged in terror, making sleep impossible and bathroom trips a major accomplishment, you’re in luck. Because, Imran Raza Kazmi is releasing an anthology television series featuring horror and thriller as the main genres.

According to Kazmi, they’re filming “a drama series” with roughly 25 stories, “and because it’s an anthology series, every episode will have a different storyline and different performers, some of them are double episoders, triple episoders, and single episoders.”

“I think for the first time ever in any industry this is happening; anthology series are usually five to six episodes, even if you check out Netflix, take Lust Stories as an example, there are different seasons, [and maybe] six different stories,” he added.

Adnan Siddiqui, Hareem Farooq, Arslan Naseer, Mariyam Nafees, and Ali Ansari are among the cast members of the Siyaah series.

“Siyaah series is a version of my first film Siyaah [black] indicates it will move towards dark stories. It will have different genres; crime thrillers, horror comedy and psychological thrillers.”

The series features different writer, actors and even directors in different episodes.