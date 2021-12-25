Iqra Aziz clearly proving she is a selfie queen; take a look!

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 05:46 pm
Iqra Aziz selfie

Iqra Aziz is undoubtedly a Pakistani heartthrob and is popularly known for her stellar performances. The actress, also, keeps everyone updated on the happenings of her life and surely knows how to keep them glued with her feed.

She has also started inspiring many with her fashion-forward looks and usually keeps her selfie game strong too. Iqra Aziz took to her Instagram and delighted the netizens with her beautiful smile.

“Merry Christmas everyone. Quaid Day ap sabko bohat mubarak ho,” she captioned the post.

The actress’s most recent selfie shows a fresh-faced beauty with a natural daytime makeup look with a bold eyeliner which makes her pretty eyes pop. The mother of one was all smiles while posting her selfie.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019 even though they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the awards function the same year.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier in 2021.

