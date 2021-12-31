Katrina Kaif workout video after wedding goes viral, WATCH VIDEO

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 04:50 pm
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif workout video after wedding goes viral, WATCH VIDEO

Since her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, all eyes have been on Katrina Kaif. With what appeared to be a wedding straight out of a fairytale book, the newlyweds have taken social media by storm. We all know how dedicated Katrina is to her fitness and how hard she works. The actress never misses a gym session, and she uploaded a photo of her abs day today, referring to it as the year’s final workout.

 

Read More

1 min ago
Spider-Man's writer reveal Tom Holland's relationship with Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a network of interconnected films (and, more...
4 mins ago
Iqra Aziz wishes Happy New Year with adorable family picture

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the...
12 mins ago
Maya Ali all set to enter new chapter of year 2022 with a bright smile

Actress Maya Ali, who has groomed herself a lot with her sassy...
20 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian welcomes the new year, taking a dig at Tristan Thompson

New year's wishes are in full swing, everyone especially the celebrities are...
39 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty got emotional while greeting 2022

As this is officially the last day of the year 2021, people...
40 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra looks STUNNING in satin slip dress

When it comes to laid-back fashionistas, Priyanka Chopra is at the top...