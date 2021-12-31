Katrina Kaif workout video after wedding goes viral, WATCH VIDEO

Since her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, all eyes have been on Katrina Kaif. With what appeared to be a wedding straight out of a fairytale book, the newlyweds have taken social media by storm. We all know how dedicated Katrina is to her fitness and how hard she works. The actress never misses a gym session, and she uploaded a photo of her abs day today, referring to it as the year’s final workout.