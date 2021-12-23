Malaika Arora Sets Internet Ablaze In A Golden Dress

Malaika Arora, dropped a set of pictures showcasing her recent look at the Golden Glory Awards 2021. For the photoshoot before making an appearance at the event, Malaika decked up in shades of gold and looked like a million bucks.

Malaika played muse to the designer house Dundas and picked a gold metallic short dress to deck up in

Malaika accessorised her look with a silver ring from the house of Anmol Jewellers and black ear studs and. For footwear, she opted for classic gold stilettos.

Styled by fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, Malaika wore her tresses in a ponytail. Assisted by hair and makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika decked up in gold eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick