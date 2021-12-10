Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 08:49 pm
Maya Ali

In a stunning deep red sari from her trendy fashion label MAYA Prêt-a-Porter, showbiz actress, model, and entrepreneur Maya Ali takes our breath away. In her most recent photograph on social media, the Parey Hut Love actress looks stunning.

Maya Ali is one of Pakistan’s showbiz industry’s most brilliant, diversified, and outstanding actors and models. She began her career as a news reporter for Samaa TV, Waqt, and Dunya. She made her acting debut in the drama Dur-e-Shahwar in 2012.

She is a businesswoman as well as an actress. Maya is the most trendy diva in the industry because to her gorgeous appearance as well as her commanding presence on social media. MAYA Prêt-a-Porter is the name of the Sanam starlet’s clothing line.

The popular actress recently used Instagram to amaze admirers with a stunning sari. Fans are drooling over the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress’s breathtaking beauty in a fiery red sari.

Check out the pictures here!

