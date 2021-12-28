Mehwish Hayat’s singing video goes viral

A leading actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Mehwish Hayat’s singing video has gone viral on social media.

Mehwish has posted a video of herself on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram in which she is singing an English song “And Then A Hero Comes Along” and leaves her fans stunned with her beautiful voice.

In the caption, she wrote, “As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon. This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it – the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always.”

Take a look:

Her singing video is very much liked by his fans and garnered lovely comments.

Earlier, the video of the actress’s song went viral on social media, in the caption of which the actress wrote that this is my favourite song, which I often listen to.