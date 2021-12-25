Nimra Khan Looks Gorgeous in In Bridal Shoot

Famous showbiz diva Nimra Khan’s breathtaking bridal shoot is going viral on social media. Nimra is looking spectacular in fashion latest bridal ensemble.

The beautiful actress has been on a roll, dazzling fans with her charisma and style. The gorgeous actress is melting hearts of fans with her amazing clicks on social media. Fans are in awe of the actress’s beauty and fashionable wardrobe.

Nimra Khan is a famous Pakistani actress. The beautiful diva has been part of the showbiz industry for quite some time now. Fans love the actress for her stunning looks and charming personality. She is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Uraan, Meherbaan, Khoob Seerat and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon. The stunning actress continues to grow in popularity, winning over fans with her beauty.