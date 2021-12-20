Noor Zafar Khan Looks Elegant In Desi Attire

Pakistani showbiz diva Noor Zafar Khan always turns on the charm in some elegant attire. The young model looks gorgeous as fans spotted her attending a wedding event in elegant outfit.

Noor Zafar Khan is among popular names in the Pakistani TV industry. The young diva is the sister of actress Sarah Khan and the daughter of veteran Lollywood star Sana Fakhar. The beautiful actor began her career as a model and later made her onscreen presence felt in several TV commercials.

She made her acting debut, playing supporting roles in hit dramas serial like Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi and Preet Na Kariyo Koi. However, Noor became a star of the showbiz industry after earning recognition for her role in the romantic drama serial Gustakh Ishq.

Recently, noor was spotted at a wedding event. Noor looks radiant in a flowy white dress.