PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 11:56 pm
PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding

PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding

Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan are officially married as they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony happening now on Wednesday, December 22. Their beautiful pictures are making the rounds on social media, and the couple looks lovely together on their Baraat.

Mariam can be seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga, whereas, Owais Khan picked a black Kurta Shalwar with a matching prince coat.

Take a look at the first look from their wedding:

Ramsha Khan poses for a photo with the bride and groom:

The bride and groom look like a sight for sore eyes on their wedding day, and we can’t take our eyes off of them.

Previously, Mariam and Owais Khan had an amazing Mayun ceremony and Qawali night.

Read More

33 mins ago
Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed pair-up for upcoming drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ watch teaser

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are all set to share the television...
1 hour ago
Saboor Aly looks drop-dead gorgeous at Mariam and Owais wedding

Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan officially tied the...
2 hours ago
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ariana Grande are all in the running for the...
3 hours ago
Rice fields and Rihanna: the Vietnamese couturier with a celeb clientele

When billionaire singer Rihanna posed for an ad campaign by luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik,...
3 hours ago
Throwback when Alizeh Shah set major winter fashion goals

Alizeh Shah never failed to impress with her sartorial choices and keeps...
4 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks pretty in pink!

Hania Aamir, the prettiest actress in Pakistan's showbiz industry, has been giving...