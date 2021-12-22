PHOTOS: Mariam Ansari and Owais Khan looks adorable at their wedding

Pakistani actor Mariam Ansari and cricketer Moin Khan’s son, Owais Khan are officially married as they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony happening now on Wednesday, December 22. Their beautiful pictures are making the rounds on social media, and the couple looks lovely together on their Baraat.

Mariam can be seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga, whereas, Owais Khan picked a black Kurta Shalwar with a matching prince coat.

Take a look at the first look from their wedding:

Ramsha Khan poses for a photo with the bride and groom:

The bride and groom look like a sight for sore eyes on their wedding day, and we can’t take our eyes off of them.

Previously, Mariam and Owais Khan had an amazing Mayun ceremony and Qawali night.