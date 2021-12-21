Price Of Shawl Worn By Junaid Safdar On His Wedding Will Blow You Away!

The wedding of Junaid Safdar finally comes to an end as we get some exclusive photos from the reception ceremony held in Jati Umrah. Sharif family come out to celebrate Junaid Safdar’s big day.

The most celebrated wedding of the year is finally happening. The heir of political party PML-N Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan, who is the daughter of Former Chairman NAB in a lavish nikkah ceremony in London.

The grandson of Nawaz Sharif, looks striking at the event. While Maryam Nawaz also came out in style to celebrate her son’s big moment in a glamorous outfit.

The details of the Junaid Safdar’s gold shawl did rounds on social media. During the Mehndi event of the couple, Junaid was seen wearing a vintage shawl. This beautiful shawl is an antique piece made from 70-year-old fabric. It is an original shatoosh shawl that changes its color from original to gold with time.

This price of this gorgeous vintage piece of shawl is $17000, which is estimated approximately to be a whopping 3 million Pakistani Rupees.

