Sajal Aly looks pretty in candy floss pink!

Sajal Aly, the gorgeous and vivacious actress knows how to up-style game. She is a great fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The stunning celebrity recently appeared in a photoshoot for a well-known clothing brand and nailed every look. Fans can’t get enough of her stunning beauty and grace.

Sajal showcased ethereal fits accented with traditional crafts. And the Sinf-e-Aahan diva, with her stunning beauty and grace, conveys this message in a really regal manner.

Have a look:

On the work front, the diva is currently seen in the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan and Iqhq-e-Laa.