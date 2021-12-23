Sania Mirza looks like a sight for sore eyes in monochromatic picture
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik want all her fans to know when she is having a good hair and makeup day.
Took to Instagram Sania uploaded her monochromatic picture to drive her fans crazy. In the picture, she can be seen donning a short-sleeve shirt paired with ace culottes. She accessorized her look with a wristwatch to pull off a rocking look.
Have a look:

Her pictures garnered lovely compliments from her fans. “MashaAllah, lots of love from Pakistan,” one fan wrote, while another called her “the most beautiful athlete in the world.”
Meanwhile, a third fan called Sania a “real-life fairy, “Cute, sweet, pretty beautiful, and the asli parii of my life.”
