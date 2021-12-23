Sarah Khan’s latest adorable Insta story leaves fans swooning
Fan-favourite Sarah Khan shares a beautiful photo of baby Alyana in a pink onesie left fans swooning over her.
One of the most adored showbiz couples Sarah and Falak is over the moon after the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby daughter.
The new parents are often seen posing for the camera with their little Alyana and fans just can’t get over their cute family.
Take a look at the new post:
Earlier, sharing the happy news, the Ijazat singer wrote, “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”
“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK.”
“App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria,” the singer had added.
View this post on Instagram
The adorable couple, who tied the knot in July 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, October 8.
