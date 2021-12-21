Sheheryar Munawar opens up about his crush on Syra Yousuf

Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui made an appearance on Time Out With Ahsan Khan to talk about their work together, including their recent photoshoot, lives off-screen, and struggle with mental health.

After Project Ghazi in 2019, the duo has recently worked together in Sinf-e-Aahan. Project Ghazi did not went well in cinemas and was pulled out soon after its release. Commenting on that, Shehryar said, “It was the first time someone experimented with computer graphics and superheroes on a film level, and hence that didn’t turn out how we expected. It was Humayun Saeed’s call to pull it back.”

Recalling a scene from the Project Ghazi, Sheheryar commented on Syra’s “magical smile.” Being awe-struck, he said, “When she smiles, it’s either if she’s awkward or she’s interested in you. When I was working with Syra, I thought ‘Okay, I like her, she’s good.’ But, the day she wore the uniform, I had a real-life filmy moment. Syra was wearing heels and a leather outfit [uniform] and she was running. I was running as well and I was [awe-struck].”