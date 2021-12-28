THROWBACK: Aima Baig’s sizzling dance video sets internet on fire
Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts within no time.
Dance moves of singer Aima Baig along with her male friend from a recent wedding is circulating all over social media.
Shared by the popular Instagram page, the video shows Aima Baig dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, “Yaar To He Dildar To He” along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.
Moreover, the song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
Check out the dance video:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Pakistani singer Aima Baig shares a loved-up selfie with actor Shahbaz Shigri. The duo’s selfie had won fans’ hearts on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The Malang singer took to her private account and shared a selfie with Shigri.
However, Aima captioned the picture tagging Shahbaz Shigri: “The avocado to my toast. Or should I say guac to my nachos?”
Read More
Watch: Little Kabir Hussain relishing Aashir wajahat's singing
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s son Kabir Hussain deeply enjoys Aashir Wajahat’s...
VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Fakhar's sizzling dance performance on Madhuri Dixit's song go viral
Sana Fakhar’s latest dance video has set the internet on fire. In...
Preparations for Areeba Habib's wedding in full swing
Wedding bells for Areeba Habib will be ringing on January 2, 2022...
Yasir and Iqra celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary
One of the cutest couples in town, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz,...
Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana looks super adorable in her latest video
Actress Sarah Khan is all in love with her newborn baby girl...