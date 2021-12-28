THROWBACK: Aima Baig’s sizzling dance video sets internet on fire

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts within no time.

Dance moves of singer Aima Baig along with her male friend from a recent wedding is circulating all over social media.

Shared by the popular Instagram page, the video shows Aima Baig dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, “Yaar To He Dildar To He” along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

Moreover, the song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Check out the dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Shadding By Daniyalch (@weddingshadding)

Earlier, Pakistani singer Aima Baig shares a loved-up selfie with actor Shahbaz Shigri. The duo’s selfie had won fans’ hearts on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

The Malang singer took to her private account and shared a selfie with Shigri.

However, Aima captioned the picture tagging Shahbaz Shigri: “The avocado to my toast. Or should I say guac to my nachos?”