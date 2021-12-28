THROWBACK: Saba Qamar’s Swimming Video Goes Viral

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 08:28 pm
Saba Qamar

THROWBACK: Saba Qamars Swimming Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s, swimming video has gone viral and has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticizing her.

Saba Qamar posted the swimming video on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral, attracting internet trolls who began attacking the actress.

Check out some of the trolls’ comments on the video attacking Saba Qamar for the viral swimming video.

The actress has faced backlash on various occasions throughout her career, most recently when Asim Azhar released the music video for his first album’s hit.

 

 

Earlier Saba Qamar has posted her picture enjoying in a swimming pool on social networking site Instagram.

 

Read More

16 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as...
34 mins ago
Who are the most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021?

Most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021: Modeling has evolved beyond runways and...
53 mins ago
Ananya Panday's night out with her rumored boyfriend Ishaan

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
54 mins ago
Mahershala Ali finally made his lead debut with ‘Swan Song’.

Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, has finally found the ideal project...
1 hour ago
Aima Baig got angry on crowd: threatens to leave

It seems like the singers are not having it from their crowd...
1 hour ago
Gal Gadot celebrates one year of 'Wonder Woman' with amusing video

Gal Gadot shared a behind-the-scenes look of her Wonder Woman 84 lasso...