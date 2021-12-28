THROWBACK: Saba Qamar’s Swimming Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s, swimming video has gone viral and has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticizing her.

Saba Qamar posted the swimming video on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral, attracting internet trolls who began attacking the actress.

Check out some of the trolls’ comments on the video attacking Saba Qamar for the viral swimming video.

The actress has faced backlash on various occasions throughout her career, most recently when Asim Azhar released the music video for his first album’s hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Earlier Saba Qamar has posted her picture enjoying in a swimming pool on social networking site Instagram.