THROWBACK: Saba Qamar’s Swimming Video Goes Viral
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar’s, swimming video has gone viral and has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens criticizing her.
Saba Qamar posted the swimming video on her Instagram account, and it quickly went viral, attracting internet trolls who began attacking the actress.
Check out some of the trolls’ comments on the video attacking Saba Qamar for the viral swimming video.
The actress has faced backlash on various occasions throughout her career, most recently when Asim Azhar released the music video for his first album’s hit.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier Saba Qamar has posted her picture enjoying in a swimming pool on social networking site Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Alizeh Shah is a Gorgeous Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as...
Who are the most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021?
Most Beautiful Instagram models of 2021: Modeling has evolved beyond runways and...
Ananya Panday's night out with her rumored boyfriend Ishaan
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
Mahershala Ali finally made his lead debut with ‘Swan Song’.
Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, has finally found the ideal project...
Aima Baig got angry on crowd: threatens to leave
It seems like the singers are not having it from their crowd...