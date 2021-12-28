Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming video sets internet on fire
Throwback to when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, she had shared a video of herself while swimming.
Also check: Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Have a look!
In the viral video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem Shah had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award nominations for 2021.
