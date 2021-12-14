Tribute to the Famous Poet Jaun Elia on his Birthday.
Paying our Tribute to the renowned poet, biographer, scholar and pride of Pakistan Jaun Elia on his birthday.
Syed Hussain Jaun Asghar Naqvi, often known as Jaun Elia, was an Urdu poet, philosopher, biographer, and scholar. He was from South Asia who fled from independent India to Pakistan. He became one of the notable poets of Pakistan. Elia was born in 1931 and passed away in 2002.
Jaun spoke Urdu, Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit, and Hebrew fluently. He studied philosophy, logic, Islamic history, the Muslim Sufi tradition, Muslim religious sciences, Western literature, and Kabbala.
Shafiq Elia, his father, was a literary and astronomical expert fluent in Arabic, English, Persian, Hebrew, and Sanskrit. He connected with notable thinkers such as Bertrand Russell.
Elia began composing poetry when he was only eight years old. But, his first collection, Shayad, was published when he was sixty years old.
His poetry is usually on depictions of love and the agony of separation. Jaun communicated suffering in such a unique way that his poems is an inspiration for every generation.
