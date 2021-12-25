VIDEO: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with funny video
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has shared a funny reel on her Instagram account.
The adorable couple is famous for sharing entertaining videos and fans can’t get enough of them.
In the recent Instagram reel, Shoaib Malik can be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda”.
In response to this Sania said to him with an Indian song “Tera Ghata” and she captioned the video with “your loss buddy” along with a laughing emoji.
Apart from her popularity as a tennis star, Sania Mirza is well-known for her hilarious reels. The power couple keeps their followers entertained with their cute, yet funny videos.
