Viral Video: Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw on Mumbai Streets

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 01:35 am
Salman Khan

Viral Video: Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw on Mumbai Streets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan whose fans scream for a glimpse of him, was observed driving a carefree auto rickshaw through the streets of Mumbai. While leaving an opportunity to wow admirers, the actor was seen sweating it out. Salman is seen driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel in a video that has gone viral on the internet. Salman is wearing a blue T-shirt and a hat while driving the rickshaw in the video. Salman’s surprise act has piqued the interest of social media users.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

“Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks,” one social media user said in response to the video. Another individual added, “He’s such a down to earth person.” Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends at his Panvel home. Many celebrities attended, including Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Arbaaz Khan. Take a look at the photos. After recovering from a non-venomous snake bite, Salman hosted the celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prem 🍻 (@u3r_2011)

 

