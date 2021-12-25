Weekly Fashion Roundup: Deepika Padukone Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra Among Best-dressed

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 09:36 pm
Weekly Fashion Roundup

Lets take a look at the best dressed celebrities this week which included Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora strikes a seductive pose in the black dress. (Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks spectacular in the off-shoulder gown.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra oozes glamour in a high-slit sequinned dress. (Image: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a picture of elegance in an Indo-western ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s ombre saree is a classic pick with elements of modernity and traditions in it. (Image: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi displays her sexy curves as she poses in black number. (Image: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks sexy in a purple pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan is heating things up and how! (Image: Instagram)

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta is flaunting her curves ina black cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is a vision in a shimmery slit robe-like gown. (Image: Instagram)

 

