Yasir Hussain wishes Merry Christmas with an adorable video of Kabir

Famous Pakistani screenwriter and actor Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram account and dropped an adorable Christmas wish for the Christian community all over the world.

Yasir treated his fans with something more adorable than anything. He posted a short video clip of his wife Iqra Aziz and their son Kabir Hussain, leaving fans in awe.

Yasir captioned the post as, “Merry Christmas to All my Masihi brothers and sisters. Aur tamaam Pakistaniyon ko yom e Qaid Mubarak,” followed by a national flag and Christmas tree emoticons.

Iqra and Yasir recently post a photo of their beloved son Kabir on social media.

The actress kept her little one hidden from the paps and social media since he was born. However, the latest snap of Kabir Hussain laying in a beautiful casket received a plethora of adorable comments and prayers.

