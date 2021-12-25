Yasir Hussain wishes Merry Christmas with an adorable video of Kabir
Famous Pakistani screenwriter and actor Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram account and dropped an adorable Christmas wish for the Christian community all over the world.
Yasir treated his fans with something more adorable than anything. He posted a short video clip of his wife Iqra Aziz and their son Kabir Hussain, leaving fans in awe.
Yasir captioned the post as, “Merry Christmas to All my Masihi brothers and sisters. Aur tamaam Pakistaniyon ko yom e Qaid Mubarak,” followed by a national flag and Christmas tree emoticons.
View this post on Instagram
Iqra and Yasir recently post a photo of their beloved son Kabir on social media.
The actress kept her little one hidden from the paps and social media since he was born. However, the latest snap of Kabir Hussain laying in a beautiful casket received a plethora of adorable comments and prayers.
Take A Look:
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Shaan Shahid wants to uphold the ban on Indian content
After the recent announcement by the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry,...
Saba Qamar Uninterrupted
Saba Qamar has given more than 15 years to the industry and...
VIDEO: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik entertain fans with funny video
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib...
Celebrity Deaths 2021: Notable Celebrities who died in 2021
The year 2021 has surely been melancholy, as we say farewell to...
Iqra Aziz clearly proving she is a selfie queen; take a look!
Iqra Aziz is undoubtedly a Pakistani heartthrob and is popularly known for...