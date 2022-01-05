5 of Ananya Panday’s halter neck looks that are simply too gorgeous to wear just once

Dressing up isn’t always a good idea, but a few of us may have had a feeling of fashion failure when we were in a bad mood for a variety of reasons and would have settled for a style we didn’t particularly enjoy. Let’s accept the concept of going all-out with halter-neck outfits if playing dress-up doesn’t bore you otherwise. It’s a marvel when an ensemble’s neckline does all the talking for you without you having to worry about how you’ll style the rest of your outfit.

Some of the hottest ensembles featuring Ananya Panday are right here for you. With this edit, you can get some attractive girl looks back on your radar. Ananya was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr in Tiger Mist’s pista green cross wrap top with halter neck and front-tie up design for Gehraiyaan’s trailer launch last week. This crop top was paired with brown fake leather leggings and pointed-toe snakeskin boots.

Red makes a triumphant return. Valentine’s Day fever appears to be on the rise. In Aadnevik’s tiered gown, Ananya looked like a firework. The asymmetric hem and halter neckline, combined with the plunging neckline, have our hearts racing. When she finished her appearance with ankle-strap heels, she looked ultra-sexy.

If you thought a white ensemble was boring, take a peek at this look and promise us you’ll never say that again. What more could we need from a jumpsuit than to go to work and catch up with your buddies after your usual shift? The Khaali Peeli actress completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a tan belt that was the perfect complement.

Call her whatever you like, but she’s never a fashion newcomer. What a professional! The 23-year-old wore a tiered gown by Gauri & Nainika, which featured a well-fitted bodice with a plunging and halter neckline. She looked especially lovely with the glittering small embellishments scattered across the tulle layers. Who says you have to have fancy accessories to make a case?

Everything trendy is black. Yes, we declared this in less than a second. There’s nothing quite like an updated halter-neck top. If you are a member of the trendy fashion club, choose a satin scarf top from Cult Gaia that is fastened with a circular gold hoop design. It’s also a brilliantly designed top that discusses the midriff flossing craze. The Liger actress paired it with high-waisted pants and gold drop earrings.