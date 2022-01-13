Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 11:55 pm

Aadi Adeal clears his joke about Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed

The announcement that Humayun Saeed had been cast as Dr. Hasnat Khan in Netflix’s The Crown season 5 sparked a lot of attention. People began thanking him, and people from all around the business praised his casting because he would be the first Pakistani to appear in a Netflix original.

Aadi Adeal Amjad, who is known for his comedic delivery, also came up to congratulate him. However, his statement was misconstrued as an indirect barb at Sajal Aly, who recently disclosed that she turned down a role in a Hollywood production due to a BOLD scene.

Aadi stated: 

When everyone assumed it was a dig at Sajal Aly, Aadi came forward to clarify that it was only a joke and that he does not understand why people are not taking a joke for what it is and making a problem out of it. His joke turn out into a controversy on social media but he cleared the air about his joke.

Have a look:

