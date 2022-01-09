Actress Amar Khan receives flak over indecent dance moves

Pakistani actress Amar Khan is receiving intense flak after her indecent dance video goes viral online.

A video of the diva dancing on Saboor and Ali’s Shendi is making rounds on the internet. While Amar Khan was spotted dancing her heart out to a Bollywood track in a saree, keyboard critics have dubbed the video unfit.

Spreading like wildfire, she was seen shaking her body to the beats of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, which the social media users term ‘vulgar’ and ‘inappropriate’.

Watch Video:

Netizens also called out the Baddua star over her bold dressing as she donned an-orange saree with a sleeveless blouse and open back.

Here are the public reactions:

Earlier, Amar Khan made a statement appearance at the newlywed actress Saboor Aly’s dholki. She was seen wearing an ivory ensemble for the day.

She opted for a subtle makeup with her locks open and complimented her look with heavy earrings.

On the work front, Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

