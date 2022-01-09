Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 12:08 pm

Actress Amar Khan receives flak over indecent dance moves

Amar Khan indecent dance

Pakistani actress Amar Khan is receiving intense flak after her indecent dance video goes viral online.

A video of the diva dancing on Saboor and Ali’s Shendi is making rounds on the internet. While Amar Khan was spotted dancing her heart out to a Bollywood track in a saree, keyboard critics have dubbed the video unfit.

Spreading like wildfire, she was seen shaking her body to the beats of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, which the social media users termvulgar’ and ‘inappropriate’.

Watch Video:

Netizens also called out the Baddua star over her bold dressing as she donned an-orange saree with a sleeveless blouse and open back.

Here are the public reactions:

Netizens reacts to Amar Khan's indecent dance video

Netizens reacts to Amar Khan's indecent dance video

Earlier, Amar Khan made a statement appearance at the newlywed actress Saboor Aly’s dholki. She was seen wearing an ivory ensemble for the day.

She opted for a subtle makeup with her locks open and complimented her look with heavy earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

On the work front, Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

Also Read: Amar Khan Accuses Hashim Nadeem Of Copying Parizaad From Her Short Film Chashm-E-Num

Read More

1 hour ago
Bilal Lashari: Pakistani cinema’s one man army

Bilal Lashari is many things, a film director, cinematographer, screenwriter, and even...
1 hour ago
Shilpa Shetty flaunts her curves in this dazzling sequin saree

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty,...
1 hour ago
What’s New?

1.Azaan Sami Khan drops music video for Ik Lamha Azaan Sami Khan...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Groom Ali Ansari break the dance floor with his killer dance moves

Power couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly tied the knot in a...
2 hours ago
Balcuh Twins

Baluch Twins, hailing from Lyari, are up-and-coming Pakistani singer songwriters that have...
2 hours ago
Zuher Khan touches on his documentary The Hollywood Experience & the industry

The hall was hustling and bustling on Tuesday where the screening of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

foundation
8 mins ago
Tweak one foundation for all seasons

Finding the right foundation is a journey and when you find the...
Garbage
8 mins ago
Scavenging dangerously

ISLAMABAD: Usually at night one comes across mainly teenage garbage pickers carrying...
Rio
9 mins ago
Rio to make green domestic flights by 2030

Between the pandemic and the rainy weather, it was a muted New...
Iran
9 mins ago
Iran not recognising Taliban’s government

TEHRAN: Iran has not reached the point of recognising the Taliban government...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600