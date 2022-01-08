Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:18 pm

Ahad Raza Mir spotted dancing at a wedding in Dubai, sparks divorce rumors with Sajal Aly.

Ahad Raza Mir

Ahad Raza Mir spotted dancing at a wedding in Dubai, sparks divorce rumors with Sajal Aly.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil.

While elder sister Sajal Aly is spotted at her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities, husband Ahad Raza Mir is currently attending a wedding in Dubai.

Ahad’s pictures are circulating on social media with his mother and father at a recent wedding in Dubai.

He can be seen dancing at a wedding in Dubai

Have a look!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Ahad was not seen at any event of her sister-in-law’s wedding, and netizens are asking about the absence of Sajal’s husband.

Read More

29 mins ago
Sana Khan gets emotional after performing Umrah

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married...
30 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan has a big surprise stored for his fans on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan has a big surprise stored for his fans on his birthday....
44 mins ago
Ben Affleck reveals he won't be playing Batman any longer after The Flash

There was a lot of excitement when Ben Affleck has introduced as...
55 mins ago
Why did Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh part ways?

After nine years of marriage, Indian television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda...
1 hour ago
Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in the biopic 'Hollywood Icon'

The biopic of Audrey Hepburn's "Hollywood Icon," will be directed by Oscar-nominated...
1 hour ago
Sridevi's husband shares a cute throwback picture, reveals their common trait

Boney Kapoor isn't as active on social media as some of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jacqueline Fernandez
3 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez seeks privacy as her private picture goes viral

In a statement released on Saturday, Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded privacy from the...
11 mins ago
PPP Punjab parliamentary leader blames PTI for deaths in Murree

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza...
The Weekend
11 mins ago
Angelina Jolie, The Weekend is already a hit pair on Twitter!

The Weekend's rumored affair with Angelina Jolie has apparently been verified by...
Tiger Shroff
22 mins ago
Tiger Shroff flaunts his moves to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood superstar, renewed his love for South Korean wonder...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600