Ahad Raza Mir spotted dancing at a wedding in Dubai, sparks divorce rumors with Sajal Aly.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil.

While elder sister Sajal Aly is spotted at her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities, husband Ahad Raza Mir is currently attending a wedding in Dubai.

Ahad’s pictures are circulating on social media with his mother and father at a recent wedding in Dubai.

He can be seen dancing at a wedding in Dubai

Ahad was not seen at any event of her sister-in-law’s wedding, and netizens are asking about the absence of Sajal’s husband.