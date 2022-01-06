Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 11:22 pm

Saboor Aly’s Mayun: Ahad Raza Mir missing, fans speculate Sajal Aly divorce

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil.

While elder sister Sajal is spotted at the forefront of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities, husband Ahad Raza Mir is nowhere to be seen.

This comes after the Ehd-e-Wafa actress reportedly skipped the premieres of Saboor’s Baat Pakki and Sajal’s Khel Khel Mein, stoking rumours of divorce.

Sajal is seen in a green lehenga, laying Haldi on the blissed couple without Ahad, in a viral video circulated by various social media accounts.

“Where is Ahad ??” asked one Instagram user in the comments. “So separation is confirmed?,” added another.

In a recent interview, Sajal discussed her ‘hurried’ wedding with Ahad, revealing that the actor was afraid of losing her and wanted to marry as soon as possible.

“I asked Ahad why he had been in such a hurry to get engaged. He told me that he had been afraid that, if he didn’t ask me to marry him, he would lose me, and I would marry someone else.”

 

