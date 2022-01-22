Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 08:21 pm

Ahmed Ali Butt to Host Pakistan’s First Ever & Biggest Game Show for Kids “Rio Presents Bacha Log Game Show

Ahmed Ali Butt to host Pakistan’s first kids program, ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ Photo: BOL Entertainment

Leading Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the first program for kids in Pakistan’s media history, ‘Bacha Log Game Show’, only on BOL Entertainment. Pakistan’s number one entertainment channel ‘BOL Entertainment’ is one of the favorite channels of the consumers, due to its irreplaceable shows,

The entertainment guru now brings a Game Show solely for children hosted by Pakistan’s famous actor and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction and he is one of the few artists in Pakistan who has substantiated his determination in the field of music besides small and big screens while proving his hosting skills.


Butt is considered as one of the famous comedians of the country, but he also plays serious characters with ease, Ahmed has also been part of super hit movies like ‘Jawani Phar Nahin Aani’ and ‘Jawani Phar Nahi Aani 2’. Actor Ahmed Ali Butt is also the grandson of Malka-e-Tarunum Madam Noor Jahan.

In collaboration with Ahmed Ali Butt, kids are thrilled to see what are the games and activities stored for them in the program ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ which will be aired on Bol Entertainment.

 

Read More

52 mins ago
Netizens BASHED Aima Baig On Tax Evasion Controversy

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
1 hour ago
Hina Altaf’s Father Passes Away

Hina Altaf is a superb Pakistani actor who rose to prominence and...
2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid is the ‘Princess of Nazareth’

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father has been crowned as the ‘Princess of...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video goes viral

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
4 hours ago
Disha Patani raises the temperature in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

On Saturday, the creators of Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which stars...
4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone sets internet on FIRE in recent PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone decided to unveil her whole look from the Gehraiyaan trailer...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz
34 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s VIDEOS and PHOTOS from Thailand Vacations Goes Viral

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
46 mins ago
BTS’ RM’s photos from the Jaehyo Lee Gallery have taken the fans by surprise 

Members of the K-pop hit band BTS are presently embracing their time...
Hareem Shah
48 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
Aima Baig
52 mins ago
Netizens BASHED Aima Baig On Tax Evasion Controversy

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement