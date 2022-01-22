Leading Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the first program for kids in Pakistan’s media history, ‘Bacha Log Game Show’, only on BOL Entertainment. Pakistan’s number one entertainment channel ‘BOL Entertainment’ is one of the favorite channels of the consumers, due to its irreplaceable shows,

The entertainment guru now brings a Game Show solely for children hosted by Pakistan’s famous actor and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction and he is one of the few artists in Pakistan who has substantiated his determination in the field of music besides small and big screens while proving his hosting skills.



Butt is considered as one of the famous comedians of the country, but he also plays serious characters with ease, Ahmed has also been part of super hit movies like ‘Jawani Phar Nahin Aani’ and ‘Jawani Phar Nahi Aani 2’. Actor Ahmed Ali Butt is also the grandson of Malka-e-Tarunum Madam Noor Jahan.

In collaboration with Ahmed Ali Butt, kids are thrilled to see what are the games and activities stored for them in the program ‘Bacha Log Game Show’ which will be aired on Bol Entertainment.