Aiman Khan twinning with her daughter Amal, see photos

Aiman Khan, an actress known for her elegant style and unique fashion sense, shared photos of herself with her cute daughter, Amal Muneeb.

Turning to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared her adorable picture wearing a pink candy floss outfit, giving us different stylish vibes. She absolutely nailed the look.

On the other hand, little Amal can be seen donning the same outfit as her mother, and this sweet twinning leaves fans in awe.

Aiman completed her look with a necklace and ear studs and left her sleek hair open into center-parted, making our jaws drop in awe, sporting a stunning look that was applauded by her fans.