Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly in Nikah ceremony! WATCH VIDEO

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, as they both finally tied the knot today (Friday) in a mesmerizing Nikah ceremony. The actress has officially become the beautiful wife of Ali Ansari.

The adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony along with their family and friends. The bride can’t hold back tears at her nikkah as the groom consoles her.

Ali Ansari also kissed Saboor Aly at the Nikkah ceremony

Saboor Aly looks stunning in a gold ensemble on her big day. On the other hand, Ali looks elegant in a white Sherwani! We’re in awe of their chemistry and how well they complement each other.

Previously, the lovely couple had the glittering Dholki and Mayun events before their wedding ceremony.