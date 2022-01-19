Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:04 pm

Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

Alia Bhatt truly embodies the term “social media butterfly.” She always loves to upload fresh stuff on her Instagram to engage with her fans and admirers from all around the country, whether it’s interesting and engaging tales or posts. The diva made her film debut in 2012, and she’s about to conclude a great decade in B-Town.

Netizens simply can’t stop showering Alia with love and adoration every time she posts an adorable, sweet post on her social media profile. When it comes to Alia’s postings, her creativity is always at its pinnacle, and we all adore her artistic frames, don’t we? This time, we find her soaking up the sun and daydreaming in her latest photo amidst nature, and guess who has responded coolly? Arjun Kapoor, a close friend of hers. Take a peek at the video below —

