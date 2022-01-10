Alizeh Shah’s latest picture sparks “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation has been the subject of much speculation since her smoking video went viral on the internet. She has been criticized for her actions and faces countless trolls from social media users.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her most recent photos, and netizens continued to troll. Her picture’s comment section is loaded with harsh words mocking the actress for her drug use. Social media users have even mocked Alizeh Shah’s latest move, which is completely unwarranted.

Have a look:

“Face card never declines,” she captioned her post.

It should be noted that Alizeh has 3.9 million followers on her Instagram account.