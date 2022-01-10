Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:19 pm

Alizeh Shah’s latest picture sparks “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah's latest picture sparks "DRUG ADDICT" trolls

Alizeh Shah’s latest picture sparks “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation has been the subject of much speculation since her smoking video went viral on the internet. She has been criticized for her actions and faces countless trolls from social media users.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her most recent photos, and netizens continued to troll. Her picture’s comment section is loaded with harsh words mocking the actress for her drug use. Social media users have even mocked Alizeh Shah’s latest move, which is completely unwarranted.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

“Face card never declines,” she captioned her post.

It should be noted that Alizeh has 3.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Read More

14 mins ago
Ranbir Kapoor says his ex-girlfriend used to destroy his awards after fights

Ranbir Kapoor once said that when he and his partner got into...
46 mins ago
Netizens label Ali Anari and Saboor Aly 'DESPERATE COUPLE' after kissing pictures Go Viral

Along with her better half, actor Ali Ansari, actress Saboor Aly, now...
59 mins ago
Amar Khan's Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly's Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
1 hour ago
Star John Stamos is in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget

After learning of his co-star and close friend Bob Saget's tragic passing...
2 hours ago
Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, the American comedian who made millions of people laugh as...
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi's Photos in leopard bodycon dress Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi is a workaholic in every sense of the word, and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan
2 mins ago
Apple iPhone SE 3 price in Pakistan & expected to launch in March 2022

Apple iPhone SE 3 is likely to launched in March 2022. The...
Parizaad
4 mins ago
When Will Parizaad’s Last Episode be screened in cinemas? DATE REVEALED

Parizaad has enslaved drama fans, who are enthralled by the main character...
Preity Zinta
8 mins ago
Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik with a crazy throwback picture on his birthday

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 48th birthday. Preity Zinta, who...
10 mins ago
Celebrity arrest: Masha Diduk was arrested in Las Vegas

Masha Diduk, who plays Jeff Lowe's wife's nanny in the Netflix series...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600